Share:

LAHORE - Under the Plant for Pakistan Campaign, Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar Wednesday planted a sapling at Jallo Park to start spring tree plantation in the province.

During the three-month plantation campaign, about 12 million saplings would be planted all over Punjab.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief secretary said that providing a clean environment to people is a priority of the government. He said people’s cooperation is vital for making the national plantation campaign a success, adding that government institutions and civil society would have to work collectively for the cause.

He remarked that controlling environment pollution is a service to humanity; tree plantation is imperative to control growing environmental pollution. He said that trees should be planted in accordance with weather conditions and soil of every area.

The chief secretary said the campaign is aimed at promoting plantation and every individual should take part in this activity considering it a national responsibility.

He also underlined the need for launching a community mobilisation and awareness drive regarding benefits of tree plantation.

He directed that after plantation effective arrangements should also be ensured for looking after a sapling so that it could reach its full stature.

Planning and Development chairman, administrative secretaries, Lahore commissioner, LDA DG and CCPO were also present on the occasion.

The campaign would continue till April. Forest Department had set up about 200 sale points for provision of saplings throughout the province.