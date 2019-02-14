Share:

LAHORE (PR): PTCL has collaborated with Careem to offer discounts on rides for its customers across Pakistan. This agreement was signed on Wednesday. PTCL customers will get up to 100pc credit back (up to Rs 250) on their first ride with Careem. The customers, who are already using Careem App, will also receive 50pc discount (up to Rs 125) on Careem’s Go+ and Business Rides. The exclusive discount promo codes will be delivered to PTCL customers through their PTCL monthly bill, sms and email. On the occasion, Moqeem ul Haque, Chief Commercial Officer, PTCL, said, “This agreement offers value and convenience to our customers, by providing them discounts for their travel with Careem. We are passionate about using new digital services to further facilitate our customers and this is one way to express our gratitude towards them. Shahzad Jamal, General Manager North, Careem, Pakistan, said, “We are pleased to collaborate with PTCL in providing this exciting offer to their customers.

LAHORE (PR): Cadbury Dairy Milk, Pakistan’s pioneer chocolate brand, has announced the platinum sponsorship of Karachi Kings for the fourth season of Pakistan Super League which will commence on February 14, 2019. Cadbury Dairy Milk has established itself as the leading chocolate brand in Pakistan and was instrumental in establishing the chocolates category within the country over the past two decades. Cadbury Dairy Milk with its platform of “Kuch Meetha Hojaye” (Let’s have something sweet) is associated with celebratory moments making a special place in the hearts of its consumers. This year, Cadbury Dairy Milk is connecting the people of Pakistan to the nation’s greatest passion point, cricket.

“We are committed to promoting sports in Pakistan and continue to lend our support to the most cherished sport and sporting event of the country, thus sponsoring Karachi Kings,” said Narmeen Khan, Managing Director, Mondeléz Pakistan Limited, “We therefore aim at becoming a facilitating force that helps revive and magnify cricket in Pakistan to its glorious state.” Cadbury has been inventing, inspiring and investing in a nation of chocolate lovers and has been promoting opportunities for irrepressible joy now evident through their sponsorship of Karachi Kings.

BoP conducts Umrah balloting for staff

LAHORE (PR): In order to provide opportunity to clerical/non-clerical staff of the Bank to perform Umrah, balloting was held at head office of The Bank of Punjab on Wednesday for selecting successful staff members for performing Umrah. The event was attended by Dr Pervez Tahir, chairman, Khalid Tirmizey, acting president/CEO, and other senior executives of the Bank. Upon balloting, Malik Sarfraz Ali, Nasir Iqbal and Naseer Ullah were declared as successful staff members for performing Umrah. While felicitating the successful staff members for their selection for performing Umrah, the chairman expressed confidence that step taken by management to fulfil one of the greatest desire of every Muslim shall go a long way in boosting morale of staff members and they would work with more zeal and fervor for the future progress of the Bank.

Visa expanding Fintech Fast-Track Programme

LAHORE (PR): Visa (NYSE: V) has announced it is expanding its Fintech Fast-Track Program in the Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEMEA) region as part of its efforts in developing the next generation of digital payment solutions. Already rolled out in Europe, Latin America and Asia Pacific, the programme provides innovative fintechs with a faster and easier integration process with VisaNet, Visa’s global network, in addition to a suite of tailored digital solutions and growth capabilities.

With the Visa Fast-Track program, fintechs based in CEMEA can now onboard to Visa’s global network in as little as four weeks. The program has been tailored to the needs of fintechs, adapting to their realities and providing them with processes that are faster, which include reducing the number of onboarding conditions. The program also links fintechs to platforms that are already certified by Visa and connects fintechs to sponsoring banks, providing fintechs with scaling opportunities through Visa’s global network.