LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Wednesday ruled that no reappointment of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) chairman shall be made rather new appointment be made after completion of four-year tenure.

A division bench consisting of Justice Shamas Mehmood Mirza and Justice Jawad Hassan announced judgment in an intra-court appeal filed against the proposed reappointment of PTA chairman as per an advertisement published in a section of the media.

The bench disposed of the intra court appeal as the deputy attorney general submitted before the divisional bench that the impugned advertisement had been withdrawn regarding the appointment of PTA chairman, member technical and member finance. He gave an undertaking before the court that there will be no re-appointment of PTA chairman.

However, an advertisement issued after the completion of PTA chairman’s tenure of four years.

On behalf of the petitioner, Sheraz Zaka submitted that Amir Bajwa is acting as chairman of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority and re-appointing him as mentioned in the advertisement after completion of four year tenure will be against the law and superior courts’ judgements.

He submitted that the superior courts have always discouraged ad-hoc appointments in regulatory bodies. He submitted that the process had not been completed for the last one year hence the court should interfere. The bench disposed of the intra court appeal in the light of the undertaking given by the learned deputy attorney general that after completion of tenure of chairman there will be no re-appointment. The bench disposed of the petition after hearing both the sides.

Earlier, the bench directed to the assistant attorney general (AAG) to seek instructions from the cabinet division secretary what process had been made with regard to the appointment of chairman and technical member in PTA.