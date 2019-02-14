Share:

LAHORE : The provincial ministers discussed a proposal of establishing Food and Agro Park in a meeting, chaired by Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal at the Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) on Wednesday. Provincial Finance Minister Makhdom Hashim Jawan Bakht, Minister Agriculture Noman Ahmed Laghrial, Minister Irrigation Mohsin Laghari, Senior Member Board of Revenue, the chairman Pakistan Business Council and departmental secretaries concerned attended the meeting. On the occasion, Mian Aslam Iqbal said that investment-friendly atmosphere had been created in the Punjab and all possible facilities were being provided to local and foreign investors. He said that new investment was coming due to solid measures by the government, adding that US $ 10 million investment was expected by establishing Food and Agro Park in Punjab. Traditional and outdated agriculture would be replaced with modern agricultural techniques, he said.