Police arrested four people on the charges of broadcasting hate speech on social media against Prime Minister Imran

Khan.

As per details, four people indecently spoke against the prime minister and their videos went viral on social media. Following the massive propagation of hate speeches, police immediately nabbed four people from Multan.

The men identified as Maulana Abdul Qahar, Hanzala, Waqas and Abdur Rauf Yazdani were shifted to Seetal Mari police station. The speeches were also made viral on social media.

The arrest came on the heels of an important announcement made by Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry yesterday, regarding the launch of a ‘crackdown’ in few weeks against people spreading hatred and extremist narrative on social media.

“A mechanism has been finalised to control hate speech on social media. There was a need to build a capacity to monitor social media and trace fake accounts,” Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry stated during a

press conference in Islamabad.

He said some people believe that they had the right to express their opinion beyond any limit, which was not true. “We have laws in this regard,” he warned.

The information minister said, “The government has to stop the hate speech as we have come out of the conventional conflicts and now enforcement of relevant laws will be ensured to maintain the rule of

law,” Chaudhry added.