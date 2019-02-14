Share:

ISLAMABAD - Students of Federal Urdu University of Arts Science and Technology (FUUAST) on Wednesday again started protest against administration for not de-notifying increase in tuition fee.

Students gathered inside and outside the campus and sloganeered against the university administration urging it to fulfil its commitment made with the students.

Federal Urdu University of Arts Science and Technology Students also boycott the paper to be held and vowed continuing protest until the decision of increase in fee is not reverted.

Federal Urdu University of Arts Science and Technology Students said that the university administration has added Rs5, 000 in semester fee which is unjustifiable against the facilities provided.

Students while protesting also condemned the university administration for lodging police report against the students and declared it victimization with them.

Students earlier had also protested against increase in the fee by university administration which later had assured students to reduce the fee.

Students also condemned the increase in supplementary exam fee which is extra financial burden for students appearing in the examination.

The university administration while rejecting the students protest claimed that a group of student is trying to make hostage situation at campus which is not acceptable for the administration.

An official of the administration said that a group of students few days back had clashed with other students and subjected them to violence.

Official said that the particular group harmed the law and order situation in the campus and now is again on protest.

Official said that university is considering reducing the tuition fee but administration will not compromise on violating law and order at campus.

Federal Urdu University of Arts Science and Technology students in their protest added that fewer buses of the campus are also not catering the large number of students in the university.

They said that Federal Urdu University of Arts Science and Technology is a public sector university however increased fee has put extra financial burden on parents and students.

Earlier students had also written a letter to the federal education minister Shafqat Mehmood to take notice of the uncertain situation of the university where students were suffering because of administrative rift between officials.

The students claimed that tussle between administrative officials also led to the cancellation of papers being held on February 8 and 9. The letter stated also said that the papers were canceled without informing the Vice Chancellor of the university while offices were also put under the lock.

The letter written to minister by students also said that around 5000 students of the Federal Urdu University of Arts Science and Technology are suffering because of poor administration in the university.