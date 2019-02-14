Share:

Rawalpindi - A 35-year-old man received serious injury on his nose after a stray metal twine fell on him while he was riding a motorcycle at Aadra Mor, within limits of Police Station (PS) RA Bazaar, informed official sources on Wednesday. The victim has been identified as Sajid Hussain, the resident of Girja Road. Rescue 1122 rushed the injured man to DHQ Hospital for medical treatment.

According to sources, Sajid Hussain, who is working with a ghee factory as a marketing officer, was riding his motorcycle near Aadra Mor when a glass-coated kite string got entangled in his face. The metal twine slit his nose, they said. The locals called Rescue 1122 which shifted him to DHQ for medical treatment.

“The man sustained a deep injury on his nose as the doctors stapled two stitches on the wound to control bleeding,” said a cop, who was assisting the injured man in the hospital. He said the man remained safe from any serious injury because he was wearing a helmet. “The doctors have discharged him from the hospital after providing treatment,” he said.

Interestingly, the police have initiated no action against the kite flyers in the police station. The cell number of SHO PS RA Bazaar Malik Rafaqat was switched off when this correspondent tried to get his point of view. However, a police spokesman claimed that police, following the orders of CM Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, have launched a massive crackdown against the kite flyers and dealers.

He added police held as many as 114 persons from various parts of the city and recovered 30500 kites and 451 metal twines from their possession. He mentioned a total of 95 cases have also been registered against the kite flyers and sellers with different police stations.

In a separate incident, a huge fire broke out in a cotton factory located near Iqbal Masjid on Misrial Road here. Rescue 1122 firefighters, on call, rushed to the site and extinguished the fire. No casualty or injury was reported. A rescuer told media the reason behind the inferno was a short circuit. Similarly, City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan held a meeting with all the SHOs and SDPOs in his office to evolve a strategy to control car theft incidents in the district. He directed the police officers to enhance special pickets on all the entry and exit points of the district besides netting the wanted car lifters to curb the crime.