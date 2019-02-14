Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday gave an opportunity to the federal government to file the reply in a petition filed by Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz, till March 7.

In the petition, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader challenged the placement of his name on the Exit Control List/Black List.

The court passed the orders after a law officer on behalf of the government sought time for filing reply to the petition. The single bench consisting of Justice Muhammad Farrukh Irfan Khan heard the petition.

Hamza Shahbaz went to London after the court permitted him to travel abroad for a period of ten days. The court also granted a 14-day extension to Hamza in foreign trip on an application by him for extension in his stay in connection with treatment of his newborn daughter.

Hamza Shahbaz through his petition had submitted that the interior ministry had placed his name on the black list in an arbitrary manner and in sheer violation of fundamental rights.

He said that he wanted to see his ailing wife in the United Kingdom but was unable to travel abroad.