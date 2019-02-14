Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Standing Committee on Inter Provincial Coordination in its maiden meeting unanimously elected Agha Hassan Baloch, MNA as its Chairman.

Mohammad Aslam Bhootani, MNA/Member proposed the name of Agha Hassan Baloch, MNA as Chairman of the Committee while Shahida Rehmani, MNA seconded his candidature.

Accordingly, Agha Hassan Baloch, MNA was unanimously elected as Chairman of the Standing Committee on Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC). The Special Secretary, National Assembly Secretariat, congratulated the newly elected Chairman on behalf of the Speaker and assured him full support from the Secretariat for effective and efficient functioning of the Committee.

The newly-elected chairman expressed his gratitude to the members for posing confidence in him and assured them to run the business of the Committee with consensus. The members while lauding views of the Chairman assured him their fullest support in the process of legislation.

Earlier, the Special Secretary, National Assembly Secretariat welcomed the members and briefed about the procedure for election of the Chairman.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Mr. Mehboob Shah, Gul Dad Khan, Gul Zafar Khan, Rubina Jamil, Munawara Bibi Baloch, Muhammad Hashim, Mohammad Aslam Bhootani, Rana Mubashir Iqbal, Muhammad Afzal Khokhar, Rasheed Ahmad Khan, Zulfiqar Ali Behan, Shahida Rehmani, Nasiba Chana and Muhammad Anwar besides the senior officers of the National Assembly Secretariat.