Share:

Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan Wednesday said that only honest people could implement laws in complete letter and spirit. Talking to media after attending annual sports day at a private school here he expressed his resolve to become member of Punjab Public Accounts Committee in case the Opposition Leader Hamza Shehbaz becomes chairman of the PAC. He said that the Punjab government could facilitate the treatment of cardiac ailments to ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif, but his wishful thinking could not materialise. “Health of Nawaz Sharif is not the issue, the problem is his intentions,” he added. The minister said that understanding between PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Shehbaz Sharif was quite visible.–