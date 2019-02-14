Share:

The fight against terrorist groups in Iraq, such as the Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia), will take "some time" to be completed, Haidar Hadi, the ambassador of Iraq to Russia, told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Russian Investment Forum on Thursday.

"In Iraq we still have pockets, we are still fighting terrorist groups, so it will take some time and some effort. We have to work together as a community, as an international community because ISIS is not a local threat, it’s a global threat," Hadi said.

He added that the work to tackle the threat posed by terrorist groups would not be easy.

"We are working with our allies, we are working with the Russians. There is a high-level of coordination through the information center in Baghdad with the Russians, the Iraqis, the Syrians and the Iranians. There are still terrorist groups in Syria that exist. It’s not going to be easy to get rid of them completely," Hadi said.