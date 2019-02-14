Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Wednesday assured the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan delegation that justice would be served to their slain worker Shakeel Ansari, who was gunned down during an attack on Party’s UC office.

The MQM-P delegation led by Faisal Sabzwari called on Imran here at his office and expressed severe concerns over ‘ongoing’ killing in the city, particularly terrorism incidents in which they were targeted. Imran expressed his grief on the killing of the political worker assured coalition partners of his federal government to take all possible measures to give justice to Ansari and others who were killed in the target killing. “It is the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan that everyone should be served justice without any discrimination,” the Governor added.

It may be noted here that Karachi has witnessed a new wave of target and sectarian killing during last few months as political parties remained on the hit list. The MQM-P former MNA Syed Ali Raza Abidi also amongst those who killed within short span of two-month, as well as the party’s top leadership had just escaped a cracker blast at their Mefil-e-Milad in December last year. The Convener Khalid Maqboool Siddiqui and Khawaja Izharulhasan were present were present at the Mehfil and fortunately remained unhurt, however six others sustained injuries.

The party is going to hold protest demonstration outside the Karachi Press Club on Thursday (today).

Separately, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani met the Governor and discussed issues pertaining to ongoing development works being carried out by the federal government. The duo also discussed social, cultural and educational activities at Governor House. Leader of the house in Senate Senator Shibli Faraz, Senator Sajjad Ahmed, Senator Dilawar Khan, Senator Ahmed Khan and Senator Mohsin Aziz were also present on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman Senate hailed Ismail’s decision for opening Governor House for the public.