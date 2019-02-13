Share:

SADIQABAD-The Tehsil Bar Association (TBA) observed a strike against the non-allotment of a place for lawyers' chambers at judicial complex here the other day.

Talking to media, TBA president Zahid Hussain Shah, general secretary Irfan Abbasi, and spokesman Malik Abdur Rauf Solangi said that a judicial complex was constructed in Sadiqabad about seven-and-a-half-year ago at a cost of Rs70 million. They lamented despite the lapse of the period, no place could be allotted so far for the lawyers' chambers. They demanded the allotment of a place for lawyers' chambers from Punjab government and Lahore High Court.

Meanwhile, during a meeting of lawyers, TBA president and general secretary said that they would soon meet Rahim Yar Khan district and sessions judge and Lahore High Court chief justice and apprise them of the problems being faced by the lawyers due to unavailability of chambers. They lamented that the lawyers had to work under open sky in extreme hot and cold weather as there was no chamber for them in the judicial complex.

Boy goes missing

A 13-year-old boy went missing at Sadiqabad Railway Station here. He was going home along with family on Karachi-bound train from Rawalpindi. He deboarded the train during its brief stay at Sadiqabad Railway Station. The train set off its journey, but the boy did not board the train. Since then, he has been missing. According to the family, his name is Sudais, and anyone who knows his whereabouts can contact them on 0333-2275905.

Govt committed to backward

areas development

People of Rahim Yar Khan will be given clean drinking water, said PTI leader Jahangir Tareen.

Talking to PTI leaders here, he said that the government was committed to the development of backward areas. He added that he would meet Prime Minister Imran Khan soon and inform him about the problems being faced by the people of Rahim Yar Khan. He said that the policies of PTI government would bring about positive results.

PTI leaders including Ch Sajjad Ahmed Warraich, Ch Asif Rasheed and former district nazim Dr Saleem Bajwa informed Jahangir Tareen that there was an acute shortage of canal water in Sadiqabad and Rahim Yar Khan. They said that the lands of farmers dried due to canal water shortage, adding that it would certainly affect the production of crops. Tareen assured the PTI leaders of a solution to the issue of canal water shortage and other steps for the prosperity of the farmer. He also promised early repair to Jamaluddin Wali Road and Tillu Road.

DRUG-PEDDLER NABBED

A drug-peddler was nabbed with 1.5kg of hashish during checking at Police Check-Post 206 here the other day. According to police, Check-Post 206 Incharge Inspector Ch Waqas Bhandar arrested the accused, Sanaullah Farooqi, and recovered 1.5kg of hashish from his possession. A case was registered against him, and he was put behind bars. On the occasion, Inspector Ch Waqas Bhandar told the media that no drug-peddler would be shown any leniency.