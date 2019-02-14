Share:

Manchester United's former youth coach Eric Harrison, who mentored the famous "class of 92", has died at the age of 81, the English Premier League side announced on Thursday.

In a statement on their website, United said they were "extremely saddened to report" that Harrison passed away on Wednesday, but did not disclose the cause of death. He was diagnosed with dementia four years ago.

Joining United from Everton in 1981, Harrison helped to develop notable players like Mark Hughes and Norman Whiteside in his first five years at the club.

But it was the "class of 92", Harrison's FA Youth Cup-winning side in 1992, including David Beckham, Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes, that brought him fame.

This group of youngsters having emerged under Harrison's tutelage all achieved great success with club and country after graduating to the first team at Old Trafford.

Former United manager Sir Alex Ferguson led the tributes to Harrison on Thursday: "Eric's contribution to football and not just at Manchester United was incredible."

Beckham, Giggs, Scholes, Nicky Butt and the Neville brothers, Phil and Gary combined to sign a tribute written to Harrison that was posted on Beckham's Instagram account.

"We've lost our mentor, our coach and the man who made us," it read. "He taught us how to play, how to never give up, how important it was to win your individual battles and what we needed to do to play for Manchester United Football Club... We won't forget the life lessons he gave us. Eric we love you and owe you everything."