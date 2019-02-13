Share:

KASUR-The living nations never forget their martyrs who die while protecting their lives and belongings, said SP (investigation) Muaz Zafar.

He stated these remarks during a meeting with the family of martyred Constable Aslam at Raja Jang here the other day. Constable Aslam was martyred, along with other police officers, in a terrorist attack at Charing Cross, Mall Road, Lahore two years ago. He said that Constable Aslam was a brave policeman who sacrificed his life in the line of duty. He termed the police martyrs heroes, adding that Kasur police salute their martyrs. DSP City Ehsan Elahi and other police officers were present on the occasion. They presented bouquets of flowers to the family of the martyred.

Later, the police officers visited the grave of Constable Aslam where a police contingent paid salute to the grave of Shaheed.

Four POs among 17

nicked in police op

The district police, in a crackdown on criminals, lassoed 17 suspects including four proclaimed offenders involved in heinous crime here the other day.

According to police, a vigorous operation was launched across the district under the directions of DPO Dr Asif Shehzad. During the operation, the police arrested 17 suspects including four proclaimed offenders. The police recovered illegal arms including five pistols, four guns, and two rifles from their possession. They also seized 50 litres of locally brewed liquor.