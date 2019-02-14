Share:

Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari Wednesday took the oath as Acting Governor Punjab during a solemn ceremony here at the Governor House. Chief Justice Lahore High Court Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan administered oath to Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari. Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar read out the order of appointment. The oath-taking ceremony was attended by provincial ministers Raja Muhammad Basharat, Mohsin Leghari, government officials and members of the civil society. Punjab Governror Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has proceeded abroad on a private visit.–