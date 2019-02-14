Share:

ISLAMABAD - Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) Wednesday approved to restore federal capital’s toll plazas operation for generating more revenue for the civic body.

During the 33rd session, held at Pak China Center, the MCI has also approved restoration of wooden stalls in different sectors of the federal capital.

Presiding over the Session, the mayor underlined the need to improve the Environment Department’s working saying it is an important wing of the corporation.

The meeting evaluated the performance of environment staff in detail and deliberated over parking fee and registration of wooden stalls.

The house deferred the imposition of parking fee in Islamabad till next session and directed the committee to submit suggestions in the next session.