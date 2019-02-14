Share:

KARACHI - Provincial Minister for Health Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho stressed upon to enhance monitoring system in health department and especially to keep an eye on the performance of the Lady Health Workers (LHWs) and vaccinators during routine immunization.

Presiding over a meeting with Emma Haney and her team Acasus Consultancy London UK here in her office on Wednesday, Azra asked to mobilise community involvement and improve communication strategy for better results. She also directed to strengthen health committees at district level and to cover all healthcare facilities.

Secretary Health Saeed Awan, Director EPI Dr Zahoor Baloch and other officers also attended the meeting. It was decided in the meeting that working relationship should be improved between LHWs and vaccinators and their attendance should be checked through latest technology. The LHWs have been directed to ensure to attend all children during routine immunization and for the purpose a proper record and register should be kept at Union Council level.

It was decided that a proper record of defaulters/ refusal cases also be maintained. Permanent sites at big villages for vaccination with complete details should also be maintained for community awareness.

CERTIFICATE DISTRIBUTION CEREMONY

Hundreds of young men and women received certificates after completing a special workplace-based training programme offered by the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST) at a ceremony held here on Wednesday.

The special vocational training was supported by the TVET Sector Support Programme which is funded by the European Union and the governments of the Germany and Norway.

Under this initiative, SZABIST is offering demand-driven Competency Based Training (CBT) programmes in seven trades against which a total of 449 trainees were enrolled in the first batch. Out of the total enrolled 419 graduated.

A total of 133 women trainees graduated from this program representing far flung areas of Sindh. Of the total pass outs, as many as 66 completers also received distinction certificates from Mr. Van Gool, Head of Cooperation, European Union Delegation to Pakistan.

While congratulating the trainees, Azra who is also the Chancellor SZABIST, “I would like to congratulate each and every successful candidate on this momentous occasion. The certificate will be your companion for life. Every certified candidate is now a part of the skilled workforce which is the pride of our nation”.

Milko van Gool, head of Cooperation, EU delegation in Pakistan and Mr. Ingolf Vogel, Development and Cultural Attache, German Consulate, Karachi congratulated all the graduates for their achievement. Speaking at the ceremony, Ms. Waheeda Mahesar, Director, SZABIST ZABTech said it is the only training provider with extensive existence in the interior Sindh. She mentioned that to impart this training, ZABTech signed Memorandum of collaboration where with local enterprises to deliver demand-driven training.

The project “Marginalized Youth Through the Skills Development” is supported by the TVET Sector Support Programme, funded by the European Union and the governments of Germany and Norway. The project aims to train 720 men and women under demand driven trades including beautician, fashion designing, heat ventilation & air conditioning, web designing & development, dress making, AUTOCAD, general electrician across Sindh.