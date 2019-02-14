Share:

KANDHKOT - A minor boy died and two others sustained injuries after the wall of their house collapsed in Kandhkot on Wednesday.

Conforming the incident, area police said that victim Asghar Ali Malik, 3, and two children Niaz Ali, 5, and another are undergoing treatment. Police said it was happened on Wednesday afternoon near village Rahmat Ali Sohryni Birrdi when children were standing near the wall and the wall collapsed on them, resultantly the family members took them to tualka hospital where Asghar was declared brought dead while two others sustained serious injuries.

olice said compound wall of their house had already developed cracks due to which incident was occurred.