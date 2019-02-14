Share:

Indian Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi will attend summit talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on February 22, the South Korean presidential office said on Thursday.

"President Moon will hold summit talks with Prime Minister Modi on Feb. 22 and host a state dinner after attending a signing ceremony for a memorandum of understanding," presidential spokesman Kim Eui- kyeom was quoted was saying by Yonhap news agency.

Modi's visit will reciprocate President Moon's July visit to India. The two leaders intend to discuss ways to improve the bilateral strategic partnership between India and South Korea and to expand their cooperation into fields like science and technology, space development and the defense industry.

The Indian prime minister will also attend a ceremony and be conferred the 2018 Seoul Peace Prize, awarded to him by the Seoul Peace Prize Cultural Foundation in October in recognition of his national and international contributions.