Indian Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi will attend summit talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on February 22, the South Korean presidential office said on Thursday.
"President Moon will hold summit talks with Prime Minister Modi on Feb. 22 and host a state dinner after attending a signing ceremony for a memorandum of understanding," presidential spokesman Kim Eui-
Modi's visit will reciprocate President Moon's July visit to India. The two leaders intend to discuss ways to improve the bilateral strategic partnership between India and South Korea and to expand their cooperation into fields like science and technology, space development and the defense industry.
The Indian prime minister will also attend a ceremony and be conferred the 2018 Seoul Peace Prize, awarded to him by the Seoul Peace Prize Cultural Foundation in October in recognition of his national and international contributions.
On Thursday, India's Ministry of External Affairs Spokesman Raveesh Kumar said that South Korea was an important strategic partner for New Delhi in economic modernization and noted that in 2017 trade between the two countries grew from $16.8 billion to $20 billion. According to the ministry, South Korean companies like