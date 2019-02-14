Share:

MELBOURNE:- A group of Muslim motorcyclists in Australia kick started their Harleys on a charity ride Wednesday to help raise awareness on the global refugee crisis. The group of eight bikers, including five Turkish-descent Aussies, with the Ali Davidson Motorcycle club, will make 879 kms in six days from Melbourne to Sidney. “The group will continue raising awareness and funds through the towns and cities they visit along the way, meeting with locals and youths including Shepparton, Wagga Wagga, Goulburn, Wollongong, Auburn, and Padstow,” said Islamic Relief Australia, the international charity supporting the ride.–APP

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, a Turkish biker with the group, Salih Yigit, said: “We want to raise $50,000 for the Islamic Relief. We will raise it for people in need, the homeless, for those living under oppression and for orphans.”

Islamic Relief Australia is a member of the Australian Council for International Development (ACFID) since 1984 and distributes humanitarian help around the region.