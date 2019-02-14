Share:

QUETTA - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Wednesday arrested Balochistan Public Health and Engineering Department Executive Engineer Ghulam Sarwar Bugti for alleged involvement in embezzlement worth Rs44.6 million. According to details, the accused in connivance with other employees of the health department embezzled government funds causing Rs44.6 million loss to the national kitty. Upon arrest warrants issued by NAB Director Balochistan Mohammad Abid Javed, the accused was arrested and shifted to NAB regional office. The accused would be produced before the accountability court for obtaining physical remand soon.