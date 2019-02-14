Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has allotted residence to Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal in the Ministers’ Enclave after his continuously receiving serious threats.

Sources told The Nation that Chairman NAB has shared the information with security institutions about receiving threats a month ago. After this, they said, his security has also been beefed up. They said that Chairman NAB travels from Rawalpindi to the Bureaus’ headquarters in Islamabad, which could prove dangerous but he will decide next week to shift to Ministers’ Enclave or not. They mentioned that NAB has also directed its DGs level officers to increase their security. The movement of chairman NAB will also be kept secret, they added.

On the other hand, the NAB has appointed Syed Nayyar Abbas Rizvi as Additional Prosecutor General Accountability in NAB headquarters for a period of three months. According to a notification, I am directed to say that your services have been hired as Additional Prosecutor General Accountability in NAB headquarters, Islamabad on monthly fee payment basis under Section 8(c) OF NAO, 1999.

Its first time in the history of NAB that an APGA has been hired for a period of three years.

Syed Nayyar Abbas is a well-known and experienced advocate and served as Additional Attorney General of Pakistan in the past.

Interestingly, the Bureau had extended the services of three-dozen legal officers for a period of one year.