Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem on Thursday has told that change in 18th amendment is necessary, however, there is no chance of rollback.

While talking to media, he said, the minister said that process regarding seizing undeclared properties has been finalized.

He also revealed that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law will be amended in two months while keeping in view government and opposition’s unanimous points. I have no apartment on Shahrah-e-Dastoor, he added.

Farogh said that he represented PM in One Constitution Avenue Apartment case.