Share:

LAHORE - The HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2019 opening ceremony performers including Junoon, Aima Baig, Shuja Haider, Fawad Khan and Young Desi are ready to dazzle at the opening ceremony of the HBL Pakistan Super League tomorrow, at Dubai. All the performers were upbeat on the eve of the grand event expressed their excitement at the opportunity of performing at the opening ceremony of Pakistan’s biggest sporting brand the HBL Pakistan Super League.

Speaking at PSL Artists Press Conference at the Dubai international stadium on Wednesday they expressed their best wishes to the Pakistan Cricket Board for the smooth and successful holding at the grand event.

The Head of Marketing Pakistan Cricket Board Sohaib Sheikh welcomed the artists at the press conference and spoke about the impact performers have had in some truly memorable HBL PSL opening ceremonies.

Fawad Khan featuring Young Desi and Shuja Haider who have sung and produced the HBL PSL official song “Khel Deewano Ka” spoke about the thrill of producing the song and the incredible opportunity of performing in front of a packed stadium. Junoon who performed in Dubai last month are a big favourite of the Dubai crowds, the brand that reunited last year will be making their third concert appearance since the reunion. Junoon has made some iconic inspirational songs related to cricket, lead singer Ali Azmat and band member Salman Ahmed spoke about the band’s passion for the game and expressed their delight at the opportunity of performing at the opening ceremony.

Aima Baig who had made a big impression on the Pakistan showbiz scene in recent years also expressed her joy at the chance of performing in the Dubai International Stadium in front of a massive Pakistani audience.

The opening ceremony will start at 8:00 pm and besides the performers will include a series of exciting acts including a grand fireworks display at the end of ceremony. The six participating teams, franchise owners and management will also assemble at the DIS outfield.