ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have launched a special campaign against vehicles having tinted glasses and fined 2,486 vehicles during the last month, a police spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed had directed the officials concerned to take strict action against the tinted glass as per law with a purpose to eliminate the VIP culture, according to the officials. The SSP ordered to check every violation and issue violation ticket to the violators.

“The elimination of VIP culture and equal application of law are our main objectives which would be achieved at every cost,” he maintained. He also directed his staff to continue campaign for educating the road-users and inculcate traffic sense among the road-users along with enforcement of law.

The SSP was told that 2486 tinted glass vehicles were fined during the month of January. According to the officials, the SSP also stressed the need to bridge the gap between police and public through polite attitude and by demonstrating sense of responsibility.

He said that the campaign will remain continue in the coming days to curb the violation effectively. The SSP said that Zonal In-Charge would be solely responsible if any vehicle with tinted glasses was observed on road. He directed to constitute special squads for the purpose which would be authorized to remove black papers from the vehicles. Special teams have been constituted for the purpose and all Zonal DSPs would supervise the campaign, the SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed said adding that he would himself review the performance on regular basis in this regard.

Meanwhile, local police unearthed a distillery in the capital and recovered a huge quantity of liquor and wine.

The drug pusher was also held for having narcotics, police said. The officials said, on a tip off, IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and SSP Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed assigned the task to SP Saddar Malik Naeem Iqbal to conduct crackdown against those involved in bootlegging activities. SP (Saddar) constituted a team which conducted a raid at liquor factory in sector G-12.

Police team recovered 180 liters of brewed alcohol, 850 wine bottles, chemical used in brewing alcohol, alcohol labels of different brands, corks and other material used in the manufacturing process.

The police team nabbed four bootleggers identified as Tanveer Masih, Arsalan Masih, Saim Masih and Munawar Babar Masih. Cases have been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.