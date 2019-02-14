Share:

Senate Chairman Muhammad SadiqSanjrani said Pakistan and China have entered into a new era of strategic partnership which would go a long way in economic and social development of the region as both the countries are time tested iron friends.

He expressed these views while talking to GaoYunlong, Vice Chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) here at Parliament House on Thursday.

The Vice Chairman of CPPCC is heading a delegation on a four day visit to Pakistan. During the visit, the Voice Chairman of CPPCC would also meet the President of Pakistan and other dignitaries in Islamabad. Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said that Pakistan is proud of its unprecedented friendship with China and the recent visit of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to China has added a new chapter in the bilateral relations of both the countries.

He appreciated the momentum in exchange of parliamentary delegations and said that parliamentary diplomacy can better develop understanding on issues of mutual concern. He appreciated that both the countries enjoy cordial parliamentary linkages.

He said that the Upper House of the Parliament has established a Parliamentary Friendship Group which can play a crucial role in cementing the existing ties. Chairman Senate said that there is a need to further boost cooperation among the secretariats of the parliaments in both the countries to steer the cooperation in different areas of mutual interest.

He said that the business delegations should also exchange visits for enhancing the economic ties and improving the balance of trade between the two countries.

He said that CPEC is a flagship game changer project and we are committed for its early completion to benefit from its potential for regional development. He said that the ongoing mega projects under the CPEC including international airport, hospitals and professional training institutes needs to be completed at the earliest.

Sadiq Sanjrani apprised the Voice Chairman of CPPCC that a successful Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) meeting in Gwadar has paved the way for increased interest of the international investors in the region. He said that APA platform needs to be further strengthened and Pakistan would seek Chinese support for this purpose. Chairman Senate said that the mutual ties between the two countries calls for further momentum in people to people contacts to strengthened the existing economic and parliamentary linkages.

The Voice Chairman of CPPCC conveyed special greetings of the Chairman CPPCC to Chairman Senate and thanked for fruitful discussion during his visit of China. He said that China attaches utmost importance to its ties with Pakistan as both the countries share a common vision and agenda for regional development.

He said that the purpose of this visit is to further enhance the parliamentary relations between the two countries which would be instrumental for steering the political and economic ties. He said that both the countries share a common stance on most of the international issues and China looks forward for further cooperation in this area. The visiting dignitary invited Senate Chairman to visit China.