Share:

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has said that Pakistan and China are close friends and strong partners and Pakistan can learn a lot from the experience of China.

He was talking to Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing, who called on him here on Thursday. The PM praised the vision of President Xi Jinping for the Chinese socio-economic development.

The PM highlighted that CPEC has added a new dimension to bilateral ties and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to its timely completion. He expressed satisfaction at the important progress made on the CPEC projects.

Imran also underscored his priorities for transfer of technology and enhancing capacity in agricultural sector, which would have direct impact on poverty alleviation in rural areas.

Ambassador Yao Jing said that Pakistan and China are closest friends and partners and reaffirmed his government’s resolve to work closely with Pakistan to further strengthen Pakistan-China relations.

He also updated the PM on the CPEC projects. The Chinese Ambassador said that the next stage of CPEC would be focused on to invest more and buy more from Pakistan.