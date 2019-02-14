Share:

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood has said that innovation in the field of education is imperative in the current era to achieve the goal of fast-paced development.

He was addressing the one-day conference on Building Innovative Pakistan through Science, Technology and Innovative Policy at Quaid-e-Azam University in Islamabad on Thursday.

Shafqat Mahmood emphasized the need for becoming part of the technological revolution and scientific advancement to ensure the quality education.

He said we have to improve quality of teaching and degrees and make our universities as center of excellence as well to uplift the standard of the education.

The Minister said Pakistan is moving forward under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.