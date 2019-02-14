Share:

LAHORE - Pebble Breakers overcame spirited Olympia by 8-6½ in the Hamdan Polo Cup 2019 match played here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Wednesday.

Hamza Mawaz Khan was hero of the day with his four-goal haul while Juan Cruz Losada contributed with a brace and Saqib Khan Khakwani and Mohsin Atta Khan Khosa with one goal apiece. From the losing side, which had a half goal handicap, Nicolas Corti hammered a hat-trick, Ahmed Zubair Butt a brace and Bilal Haye a goal.

Olympia started the match with a field goal by Ahmed Zubair to take 1-0 lead in the first chukker. They continued their good show in the second chukker by adding three more goals in their tally to have a 4-0 lead. The contribution came from Nicolas Coirti who slammed in a brace and Ahmed Zubair who struck one. Saqib Khakwani then fired in a field goal in the dying moments of the match to score the first goal for Pebble Breakers to make it 4-1.

The third chukker was dominated by Pebble Breakers, who hammered three more goals - one each by Losada, Hamza and Mohsin Atta - to level the score at 4-4. Nicolas then slammed in a goal to provide a lead of 5-4 to Olympia. In the fourth and last chukker, Olympia scored one more goal by converting a 30-yard penalty through Bilal Haye to further enhance their lead to 6-4. Pebble Breakers then changed their gears and pumped in four back-to-back goals to take match-winning 8-6 lead, which remained intact till the final whistle. Hamza this time emerged as key contributor with a hat-trick while Losada struck one.

With a half goal handicap, the final score was 8-6½ in favour of Pebble Breakers. Nicolas Scortichini and Martin Jhon Henry supervised the match as field umpires while Bautista Bayuger was match referee. Today (Thursday), the only match of the day will be contested between Barry’s and Master Paints Black at 2:30 pm.