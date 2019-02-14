Share:

Meeting of the Federal Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan is in progress in Islamabad.

The cabinet will discuss a 20 point agenda during the meeting.

According to sources, relaxation in Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules 2004 in infrastructure and economic inclusion projects will be part of the 20 point agenda.

The cabinet will also discuss Anti-Narcotics Policy 2018 along with approving appointments of the heads of EOBI, Gawadar Port Authority and Zarai Taraqiati Bank.

During its last meeting, the cabinet was briefed on the softening of Pakistan’s visa regime and the Hajj policy.