ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday expressed his satisfaction over the huge success of Pakistan Citizen’s Portal, being functional in the Prime Minister Office to promptly address issues of the citizens.

On his Twitter account, the prime minister posted, “Creating a direct link with the people to provide for resolution of their problems has led to the incredible success of my complaint cell in the PM Office.”

In the mobile apps competition held recently at the World Government Summit Dubai, UAE, Pakistan Citizen’s Portal listed as the second best government mobile App in the world. Indonesia stood first whereas the US ranked third.

A total of 4,646 mobile applications of various categories from 87 countries were presented in the competition. The Citizen’s Portal got 4.5 rating out of 5 from the public and stood at 7th highest number in Google search category.

For the first, any government owned mobile application reached this level in Pakistan.

The instant App was designed and developed free of cost by a team from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. It was developed in record time of 45 days and launched on October 28 last year.

So far, through this Portal, a total of 250,000 complaints were resolved out of 420,000 with 55 per cent satisfactory feedback from the public.

Meanwhile, talking to a delegation led by Chairman Young President Organisation (YPO) Pascal Gerken, CEO Gerken SA Founder, E-Carbon, who called on him at the PM Office, the premieer yesterday said his government was committed to facilitate investors in undertaking profitable business ventures in Pakistan.

According to a PM office media wing press release, the prime minister said government was focusing on improving ‘ease of doing business’ and had introduced the most liberal visa policy aimed at welcoming the businesses and tourists.

Adviser to PM on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood and Board of Investment (BoI) Chairman Haroon Sharif were also present during the meeting.

The delegation included Abbas Ali Khan, MD Abacus Consulting, Abid Umer, ECO AK Marketing, Azhar Nasir, MD Swat Ceramics Company Ltd, Omer Farooq, CEO Interwood Mobel Pvt Ltd, Murtaza Hashwani, CEO Hashoo Group Pvt Ltd and Munir Mashooqullah, Chairman M5 Group – M5 Holdings.

The prime minister welcomed Young President Organisation chairman and highlighted huge potential of the country in various sectors of the economy, especially in tourism.

The most attractive area that remained unexplored for investment so far was tourism sector, he added. Pascal Gerken briefed the prime minister about the vast network of the YPO across the world, serving in various sectors of economy.

He also appreciated the government policy of opening up the country to foreign visitors and investors.