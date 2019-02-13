Share:

SADIQABAD-Police were accused of relieving the robbers by filing a mere theft case against them in which they easily got bail and were freed.

A man, resident of Gulshan-e-Abid Mohallah Faisalabad, told the media that he was a fruit vendor and sold fruits on a cart on Club Road. He said that eight people, led by Salman (Shaka), snatched Rs11,200 and also tortured him when he was selling fruits on his carts. He said that the people nearby were witness to the incident. After being informed of it, City police came to the spot but they filed a theft case instead of robbery. He said that the accused easily got bail in the theft case, and now they were threatening him with dire consequences. He sought justice and help from the police high-ups.

On the other hand, Abdus Sattar, a resident of Chak 149-P, said that he married Humaira Bibi about 10 years ago and had two children from the wedlock. He maintained that he was forced by his relatives to divorce his wife but he did not. But now his wife wanted divorce from him under pressure from her relatives who were demanding money from him for expenditure of his wife and children. He requested the court to order his wife to leave his children with him if she wanted divorce from him. He said that he could afford the expenditure of his children as along as they would live with him.

PML-N lambastes govt

for ‘failing’ to deliver

The government has failed to deliver, for it has been unsuccessful in raising living standards of the people since the time it took over.

These views were expressed by PML-N District Council chairman Sardar Azhar Khan Leghari and former provincial minister Ch Shaukat Daud. They were addressing the participants of a luncheon arranged by general councillor Zubair Afzal Ch in their honour here the other day.

They said that the rulers were trying to deceive the masses through false promises, adding that Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif were still leaders of the nation and they would emerge successful in all cases against them.

Union Council (UC) 173-P chairman Ch Asad Mukhtar, former RYKCCI member Ch Muzaffar Saleem, general councillors including Farhad Ali, Rana Kamran Mushtaq, and Ashfaq Khaliq were present on the occasion.

PLCF contributes to tree

plantation campaign success

Under Prime Minister’s Green Pakistan campaign, Pakistan Life Care Foundation (PLCF) planted olive saplings at the offices of Deputy Commissioner (DC) and District Police Officer (DPO).

On the occasion, DC Jamil Ahmed Jamil and DPO Umar Farooq Salamat said that the administration would continue to plant saplings to make Prime Minister’s Green Pakistan a success.

Later, the PLCF planted olive saplings in Rahim Yar Khan Town Hall. On the occasion, District Council chairman Sardar Azhar Khan Leghari, Municipal Committee chairman Mian Ejaz Amir, and vice chairman Abdul Latif Bhatti were present.