KARACHI - The police on Wednesday arrested a target killer of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) from city’s area of Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

According to senior superintendent of police (SSP) Malir, Imran alias Mani rounded up by the Mubina Town police from Gabool Park, has confessed killing of more than 10 people in Landhi, Sohrab Goth, Korangi, Malir and Gulistan-e-Jauhar areas. Moreover, he was wanted to police in several cases of firing over police and owing to his involvement in other heinous crimes. The police have also recovered weapon and a snatched motorcycle from the custody of MQM-L shooter.

In a separate action, on February 10, police had claimed to have rounded up a killer associated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) involved in more than 42 killings. The police on a tip-off carried out an action in city’s area of Bahadurabad and arrested the shooter.

“The killer is a government employee and was working in the Sindh’s health department,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Azfar Mahesar said while apprising the media.

The MQM-London target killer was involved in killings of political workers of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Sunni Tehreek (ST).