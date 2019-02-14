Share:

Karachi - Police Wednesday conducted a raid near Karachi’s Cantt Station and recovered a boy. According to police officials, Frere Town police recovered the boy Sobhan, 15, during a raid after getting information from two alleged kidnappers, who were arrested two days back.

An FIR was also registered at the Frere town Police station on the application of the Sobhan’s family over alleged abduction. However, during the initial probe it was revealed on Feb 4, the boy left his house for school but went to hang out with his friend instead.

The probe revealed that Sobhan was a drug addict and left his home willfully and soon after leaving the home he met a police constable, Naseem, a resident of the same area, who took him to Manghopir area along with his accomplice Tauqeer. After two days, they left the boy at a hotel in Delhi Colony after which he didn’t go back to his house owing to fear of his parents.

In his statement to police, the constable Naseem informed that the boy had come to them out of his own free will. “We went about loitering in Manghopir for two days and then dropped him off at a hotel in Delhi Colony.

Meanwhile, the police also claimed to have arrested an accused involved in the targeted killing of a cop in the metropolis.

According to details, a police team conducted a raid in Memon Goth area and apprehended a wanted target killer involved in the targeted killing of a policeman, Muhammad Rafiq on 2012. Police have claimed that the suspect was wanted in other criminal cases.

The arrested accused was said to be affiliated with a Lyari gang war group and a pistol was recovered from his possession.

Moreover, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr Syed Kaleem Imam on Wednesday took a notice of snatching of a government vehicle from Defence Housing Authority.

The police chief directed the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South and SSP Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) to ensure immediate recovery of the vehicle and arrest culprits involved.

He also asked the police officers to send him a detailed inquiry report into the matter.

According to police two armed suspects arrived at Saher commercial area of DHA and snatched a car with registration number GSC-653 on gunpoint.

Police claimed that search for the snatched car was under way.