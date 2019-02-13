Share:

HAFIZABAD-As many as 1,577 proclaimed offenders including 74 involved in heinous crimes were rounded up by the Hafizabad police during 2018, said DPO Sajid Kiani.

He said that due to the efforts of the police, stolen articles worth Rs217.1 million were recovered from scores of gangs of dacoits, burglars, cattle lifters, thieves and vehicle lifters which were returned to the victims during the said period. He further said that result-oriented crackdowns against drug peddlers continued throughout the year and the police had recovered 204 kg chars, 3 kg opium, 1 kg heroin and 5069 litres liquor.

Moreover, 65 working stills were smashed and as many as 905 drug peddlers were rounded up. Efforts were being made to change thana culture and as many as 337 cops were penalised for corruption and showing inefficiency, he maintained. Furthermore, call centre in DPO Office, front desk in all police stations and CCTV cameras were installed in the offices of the SHOs for improving functioning of the police stations and better monitoring to check the crimes and criminals, he added. As police reforms are being made, he hoped that there would be visible impact on the thana culture.

He further said that all the police stations and offices of Sub-Divisional Police Officers and DSPs in the district have been connected with video link technology. Due to use of this technology, punctuality in the offices would be ensured, crimes and criminals would be eliminated to great extent and resolve the problems of the public in shortest time possible, he maintained.