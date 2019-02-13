Share:

SARGODHA-A police trainee recruit was shot dead under mysterious circumstances here at Police Training School Sargodha (PTS) on Wednesday.

According to sources, a resident of Faisalabad, Mudassar was recruited in the Punjab Police and was on training at the Police Training School. He was shot dead under mysterious circumstances. However, the death is being considered as suicide while investigation is underway. Heavy contingent of police reached the DHQ teaching hospital and collected evidence. The police handed over the dead body to family members after necessary proceeding.

Meanwhile, the police arrested three persons and recovered four guns and arms from them during a raid in Shahpur Saddr area. According to police sources, a police team conducted raid following a tip-off that some accused were possessing arms in residential areas. The police conducted door to door search and arrested three accused with illegal arms.