Share:

Peshawar - All preparations have been made to take up work on reconstruction and rehabilitation of Indus highway from Kohat to DI Khan.

The date for the inauguration will be announced within a few days. This was revealed in a meeting regarding communication projects in KP co-presided over by the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan and Federal Minister for Communication Murad Saeed in Islamabad Wednesday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for C&W Akbar Ayub Khan, Secretary C &W, Secretary Communication, high-ups of NHA including its member North, MD Sui Northern gas were also present on the occasion besides others.

Side by side work over the rehabilitation and reconstruction of road from Chamkani to Badhaber bypassing Peshawar to the said high way will also fallow.

Taking notice of the repeated hardships faced by commuters to and from the southern districts of the province coupled with accidents and losses of lives, the Chief Minister was constantly pursuing the project and after immediately taking over while Federal Minister for Communication Murad Saeed too was concerned and thus has taken keen interest.

While the meeting discussed a number of issues related to both the provision of gas to the far flung areas of the province as well as communication and the progress of work on the resolution of these issues, it was revealed that not only all paper work but funds too have been appropriated for the project and it was now a matter of days to inaugurate it.

The meeting also directed to remove the hurdles in the construction of Peshawar Northern bypass leading to Jamrud district Khyber from the Motorways and its early completion.

It was also decided that the Rehana interchange on Hazara Motorways which was part of the original scheme and PC-I, will be restored along with the completion of the overhead bridge there.

It was decided that the authorities of NHA and PKHA will set together to ensure the early completion of the Northern bypass road Peshawar.

The meeting also discussed provision of gas supply to different far flung areas of the Province particularly different villages in Swat and the concerned authorities were strictly directed to provide gas connections to the people without any discrimination wherever the gas pipeline passes through any area.