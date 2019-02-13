Share:

ATTOCK-Jamaat-i-islami Pakistan Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq on Wednesday regretted that those talking of Madinah-like state are closing all roads leading to Madinah, which is very much evident from its policies and measures taken so far.

JI Ameer Sirajul Haq was addressing a ceremony held to administer oath to newly-elected office-bearers of the JI Youth Wing here.

The Jamaat chief questioned that how one can hope for the success of a government, which is the amalgamation of turncoats of the PPP, PML-N and Musharraf League.

JI Punjab Ameer Dr Tariq Saleem, Punjab General Secretary Iqbal Khan, Attock District Ameer Sardar Amjad Ali Khan, JI Youth Provincial President Owais Aslam Mirza and a large number of activists attended the ceremony. Senator Sirajul Haq claimed that the promises made by the incumbent PTI government could never be materialised as the government itself is moving in the wrong direction. "The National Assembly has turned into a fish market while no legislation for welfare of the common man or development could be made," he pointed out, adding that it is a matter of great concern as huge amount of money from public exchequers is being spent on sessions of the assembly.

He regretted that the government in its manifesto had promised creation 10 million jobs and construction of five million houses, but so for no progress could not be made in this regard. "This is the reason why the whole nation is get disappointed and dejected with the PTI government," Sirajul Haq claimed. He recalled that the government had made tall claiming of not going to IMF but could not abide by its claims. "Devaluation of the Pakistani rupees caused a great loss to national economy and inflicted loss on the business community," he pointed out, adding that the government had done all this to fulfil the IMF conditions. He lamented that subsidy is available to promote secularism while Hajj expenses have been increased. He alleged that instead of bringing all the culprits of Sahiwal incident to book, the government is protecting them on one or the other pretext.

Sirajul Haq termed the Youth wing a great asset to the Jamaat and underscoring its role in a mass contact campaign to be started from March 1st. He said that in this campaign JI Youth would go door to door to contact people. Earlier, JI Ameer Senator Siraj ul Haq administered oath to the newly-elected members of JI Youth Wing Attock chapter.