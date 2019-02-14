Share:

KARACHI - Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh for Information, Law and Anticorruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that incompetent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was responsible for economic crisis in the country.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the advisor said that present government completely failed to handle the economy of country, while it’s cabinet ministers were only active in blaming politicians belonging to opposition benches. ‘Federal government was arguing that gas prices were increased in compulsion,” adviser said and added that people were being frightened that gas companies operating in the country could have closed down.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that PTI was living in fever of container up till now and asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to climb down the container to face the reality. He said that our Prime Minister was calling his journey from Bani Gala to Prime Minister House as simplicity. He said that PTI was unaware of basic difference between simplicity and self esteem.

Provincial Advisor said that present government had brought country to the verge of destruction. Inflation and increasing unemployment has broken the backbone of poor people.

He said that PTI should learn the main points hospitability and mortgaging right of self determination. ‘World is making fun of our Prime Minister’s statements,’ the advisor concluded.