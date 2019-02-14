Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has dispatched new recommendations to Prime Minister Imran Khan for Karachi Package on Wednesday.

The high-powered Karachi Transformation Committee has recommended to the prime minister for a 200 billion rupees’ package for Karachi. Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf-led federal government had announced a committee on Karachi transformation in November last year.

The committee has sent its recommendations in three segments a Master Plan to address Water & Sewerage, Transport and Telecommunication problems of the metropolis. The transformation committee has recommended for plying 500 buses in the metropolis on fixed route from May 2019. The body has also recommended for launching of the Green Line service in the city from May 2019. The PTI committee has also recommended for providing 50 fire tenders to the local government by December 2019.

Apart of it, the committee urged for installation of 200 RO Plants to extend an urgent relief to the city by February 2020. The committee has also recommended for a lump-sum package to the city’s water and sewerage board for changing dilapidated underground pipelines.

The committee in its water supply related recommendations has urged for changing the RCC pipe laid in the K-IV canal with HDP pipeline. Moreover, establishment of an institute at the NED University to check the water quality and research.

The committee has recommended the master plan till Year 2021 to make the city Greater Karachi Metropolitan by Year 2047.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at the time of the announcement of committee on Karachi transformation, by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf-led federal government had termed the step beyond its constitutional mandate and amounted to encroaching on provincial authority.

He said Article 97 of the Constitution clearly said that the authority of the federal government “does not extend in any province in respect to a matter for which the provincial assembly has power to make laws”.