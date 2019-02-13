Share:

SADIQABAD-Local political figure Nadeem Abbas Cheema said that he could feel the grievances of poor people, vowing that he would leave no stone unturned to solve public problems.

He stated these remarks during a luncheon arranged in his honour by his friend Shah Deen Mazari. He said: “Though I am not in power, but I will continue rendering my selfless services to the people of my area.” He added that he could not remember the love people gave him during election campaign. He said that the people of his area were his power, and he would go all out to solve their problems. He further said that his doors were always open for the people, and adding that he believed in performance not in false promises and hollow slogans.

Local notables including Mehmood Ahmed Cheema, Ali Raza Bhatti, Waseem Abbas, Pervaiz Akhtar Ajmi, Afzal Nagra, Zahid Khan Mazari, Shehzad Khan Mazari and others also attended the luncheon.