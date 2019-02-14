Share:

Islamabad - Ambassador of State of Qatar Saqr Bin Mubarak MS Al- Mansouri Wednesday invited Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser to attend the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) conference, scheduled on April 06, 2019 in Qatar.

During the meeting, the ambassador said that Qatar wants to further enhance cooperation with Pakistan in diverse fields. He said that Pakistani immigrants residing in Qatar were playing important role in progress and prosperity of his country. He said that Qatari firms were taking keen interest to invest in multiple spheres in Pakistan.

The Speaker said that Pakistan attaches immense importance to its brotherly relations with Qatar and wanted to further expand the bilateral relations through enhanced economic and Parliamentary cooperation.

He said that Parliamentary diplomacy could play a vital role to bring both brotherly countries closer and Parliament of Pakistan was committed to further cement bilateral relations. He said that incumbent government has introduced investment friendly policies in the country by which investors of Qatar can take advantages. He further said that there was vast opportunity of investment in Energy, Gas and Oil sectors in Pakistan.