Real Madrid defender and captain Sergio Ramos could face a two-game ban after admitting that he deliberately provoked the yellow card in the closing minutes of his side's 2-1 win away to Ajax on Wednesday night.
With Madrid winning 2-1 following Marco Asensio's winning goal, Ramos, who was making his 600th appearance for the club, saw a yellow card for a bad challenge on Dolberg and that booking means he will be suspended for the return leg where Ajax need to score twice to have a chance of qualifying, but with a clean slate of bookings for the quarterfinals.
Ramos admitted he had deliberately got booked when he commented in a post-game interview that "seeing the result, I'd be lying if I said I didn't provoke it, it's something I had in mind. It's not to underestimate the rival, but in
Deliberately forcing a booking to bring on a suspension is against UEFA rules and carries a two-game suspension and perhaps Ramos had been warned of that when he tried to retract those words in a later social media post.
"In a game with a lot of tension and feeling and excitement, you have to make a decision in seconds. The best thing about today is the result. The worst is that I won't be able to play in the return leg with my teammates for
"I want to make it clear that it hurts me more than anyone, and that I didn't look for the card," commented Ramos.