Share:

Rawalpindi - The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has all set to get registered a case with the police against the owners of an illegal housing society “Bin Alam City” located at Rajhar on Chakri Road.

“The owners of Bin Alam City are engaged in advertisement campaign and luring the people for purchasing plots despite the fact they don’t have NOC or Layout Plan (LOP) passed from RDA,” said Directorate of Metropolitan and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Director Jamshaid Aftab while talking to The Nation here on Wednesday.

He said the authority has issued several notices to the owners of illegal housing society earlier besides sealing their site offices during action but they have yet not stopped advertisement campaign. He said the RDA is going to file a plaintiff with Police Station (PS) Chontra to chalk a First Information Report (FIR) against the owners of Bin Alam City. He added the case would be registered under section 12 (5) of Punjab Development of Cities Act, 1976 and Punjab Private Housing Societies Rules.

Meanwhile, under the direction of Muhammad Hayat Lak, Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Land Use and Building Control (LU&BC) Wing’s staff conducted operation against illegal/unauthorized constructed commercial buildings and sealed 04 properties which include 13 illegal shops on Asghar Mall Road Rawalpindi.

Following directives of DG, Rawalpindi Development Authority, Building Control Wing has been actively conducting operations against illegal/unauthorized commercial cum residential construction activities including plazas/shops, schools and other illegal land use encroachments within the controlled area of RDA in Rawalpindi city.

LU&BC Wing’s staff including Atif Mahmood Chaudhry, Assistant Director (BC), Syed Muhammad Aslam, Building Superintendent, Fahad Bhatti, Head of Demolition Squad, Building Inspectors and others carried out an operation with the assistance of Rawalpindi Police of the concerned police stations.

The owners of these properties constructed illegal commercial buildings without approval / No Objection Certificates (NOCs), in violation of Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2007.

RDA spokesman Hafiz Muhammad Irfan said DG RDA has issued directions to take strict action against encroachments, illegal/unauthorized constructions and commercial activities without any fear and favour. He said the general public should also show moral responsibility and remove every type of encroachment as much as they can so that they could avoid any further loss.