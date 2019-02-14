Share:

United States (US) President Donald Trump said in a statement on Thursday that he is reviewing the bipartisan funding bill from Congress with his team at the White House.

"Reviewing the funding bill with my team at the White House," Trump said via Twitter. Congressional Republicans and Democrats have reached an agreement on a spending bill that includes a compromise on border security .

Bot h the Senate and House of Representatives are expected to pass the legislation on Thursday before the current short-term spending bill expires on Friday. The bipartisan measure provides $1.375 billion for Trump's border wall, which is short from the $5.7 he initially requested.

US lawmakers and Trump temporarily re-opened the federal government for a three-week period until February 15 to negotiate a deal on border security. The main point of disagreement has been the Democrats' refusal to satisfy Trump’s request for $5.7 billion to build a wall on the US border with Mexico, which lead to a record 35-day government shutdown.