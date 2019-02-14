United States (US) President Donald Trump said in a statement on Thursday that he is reviewing the bipartisan funding bill from Congress with his team at the White House.

READ MORE: South Korea, US diplomats discuss preparations for 2nd Kim-Trump summit

"Reviewing the funding bill with my team at the White House," Trump said via Twitter. Congressional Republicans and Democrats have reached an agreement on a spending bill that includes a compromise on border security.

Both the Senate and House of Representatives are expected to pass the legislation on Thursday before the current short-term spending bill expires on Friday. The bipartisan measure provides $1.375 billion for Trump's border wall, which is short from the $5.7 he initially requested.

US lawmakers and Trump temporarily re-opened the federal government for a three-week period until February 15 to negotiate a deal on border security. The main point of disagreement has been the Democrats' refusal to satisfy Trump’s request for $5.7 billion to build a wall on the US border with Mexico, which lead to a record 35-day government shutdown.