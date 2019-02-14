Share:

KARACHI : The FPCCI Businessmen Panel (BMP) has expressed its confidence that $20 billion investment agreements expected to be signed during visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman would provide needed relief to the country's FDI sector. BMP Chairman, Mian Anjum Nisar, acknowledging the steady support extended by Saudi Arabia to Pakistan in its difficult times, said there was urgent need to strengthen the bilateral relations on the trade front too. Efforts were said to have been made in this regard which could not achieve its optimum potential and remained restricted to around $2.5 billion. "Despite the fact that the two countries pledged to strengthen their economic ties with a preferential trade agreement that also fits the Crown Prince's vision 2030, the total value of bilateral trade stands at around $2.5 billion" said Nisar. The senior leader of business community also appreciated leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his commitment to ensure transparency in Pakistan.