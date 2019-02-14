Share:

ISLAMABAD:- Supreme Court Wednesday rejected appeal of four children’s murderer and ordered to hang him five times till his death. A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa heard the appeal challenging the PHC decision. Justice Khosa observed convict Faisal had murdered three children along with their mother and a child maid during burglary in their house in 2009. Meanwhile, KP advocate general also pleaded to reject the appeal of the convict and said a murderer of five innocent persons deserved no mercy. Subsequently, the apex court rejected the appeal and upheld PHC’s decision.–APP