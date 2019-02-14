Share:

The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) on Thursday wrapped up its eight-year-long proceedings in the Memogate case.

Hearing the suo motu case, the three-member special bench, led by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, said that the apex court had nothing to do with the matter but the state was free to pursue the case.

Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa questioned whether Pakistan’s democracy and armed forces were so fragile that they could collapse because of a memo. “Does the state still feel threatened? Thank God, Pakistan’s foundations are strong and we need not worry about such matters,” the chief justice remarked.

The bench noted that no one appeared in court on behalf of the petitioner, while there had also be no requests for an adjournment.

Haqqani was implicated in the Memogate case when he allegedly had a memo delivered to Admiral Mike Mullen through Mansoor Ijaz. The memo had offered greater government cooperation in return for US backing against the Pakistani military in the immediate aftermath of the May 2 raid which led to the killing of Osama bin Laden.

The case against him commenced in June 2013 when a nine-member SC bench, headed by the then chief justice Iftikhar Chaudhry, directed the government to use all legal channels to bring Haqqani back to Pakistan.

Following the direction, multiple attempts for his extradition were unsuccessful as the government could not convince Interpol to issue warrants for Haqqani’s arrest. The request for warrants first rejected because there was no criminal charge against Haqqani. A treason charge was then incorporated in the case against the former ambassador, but the Interpol still refused to act since in the case against Haqqani.

The SC directed the government to take necessary steps for his repatriation. Interpol was contacted again and, in May 2018, the law enforcement agency sought additional information to justify the issuance of a red notice against him.