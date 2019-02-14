Share:

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) West Shoukat Ali Khatian on Thursday arranged a farewell lunch for the employees of district West which retired in 2018.

On the occasion, the SSP distributed shields and certificates among the retired employees and praised their services. The retired employees included constables to Inspectors.

The Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs), Station House Officers (SHOs) and other police officials also attended the event.

The families of retired officials were also present on the occasion.

The retired employees apprised the SSP about their issues. Shoukat Ali Khatian assured them that their problems would be resolved on priority basis.